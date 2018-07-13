Dems silently release 2018 platform from unlawful convention. Includes support for killing grandma law, hindering fossil fuels, repeal of right to work laws, and for state income tax.

While everyone has been distracted this week by Democrats finding out they screwed up their convention reporting, invalidating the results of the first one, and forcing them to hold another one, their platform was quietly released.

And now we know why it was done in silence. Because there are some points in there that are doozies.

Democrats released a platform which underlines Democrat support for state income taxes, a law allowing seniors to commit suicide, attacking fossil fuels, and coming down very strongly against South Dakota’s right to work laws demanding their repeal.

As noted in the platform under Human Rights: The South Dakota Democratic Party supports: The addition of age, sexual orientation, veterans’ status, and gender identity as protected classes under state employment, and housing discrimination, and public accommodation laws.

The repeal of the death penalty.

Common sense gun safety solutions, consistent with our Second Amendment Rights. As noted in the platform under Labor and Employment: The South Dakota Democratic Party supports: The recognition that organized labor is essential to improving life in South Dakota. We affirm that “Right-to-Work” laws, which are used to weaken labor and have no real bearing on the right to obtain a job, must be repealed.

The belief that non-dues paying bargaining unit members who benefit from union representation should pay a fair share for the cost of their representation.

The proposition that anyone working more than 40 hours per week deserves time and one half regardless of employment status. As noted in the platform under Natural Resources and Environment: The South Dakota Democratic Party supports: Recognizing that the effects of human-caused climate change negatively impact South Dakota, and urge Federal, State, and local governments to enact policies that mitigate and reverse those effects.

A commitment to United Nations Framework Convention’s on climate change new carbon standards for coal-fired power plants

The opposition to development of large-scale fossil fuel pipelines, fracking, and uranium mining.

The position that eminent domain shall not be allowed for transport, extraction or disposal of fossil fuels or fossil fuel products. As noted in the platform under Seniors: The South Dakota Democratic Party supports: The right to end-of-life decisions which includes a person’s right to die. As noted in the platform under State and Local Government: The South Dakota Democratic Party supports: Taxation

A tax system which taxes all income levels fairly as allowed by the South Dakota State Constitution.

I have the feeling there’s a reason they slipped this platform out quietly.

Since Democrats have to hold another convention, lets see if this platform holds up, or if they end up changing it after the criticism starts.

