Did someone violate a rule by sending this? Minnehaha GOP code of conduct proposed.

The Minnehaha GOP met on Jan 30, and among the items discussed such as why did the prior group spend money on PAC’s, and send money outside the county..

..the group also moved forward the Minnehaha County Republican GOP Executive Board’s code of conduct, which talks about treating people with civility and “ to resolve conflicts constructively.”



Obviously, they’re trying to turn a chapter from the prior board.

Although I’m not sure anybody is paying attention to the “do not disclose confidential information” part yet.

Oops. Did someone violate a rule by sending this?