Didn’t we beat that at the ballot box just a few years ago? Open primaries measure language submitted to LRC

This last week, the Legislative Research Council sent out a letter on proposed language for a ballot measure to make South Dakota political primaries just like California’s, via a proposed amendment to the South Dakota State Constitution:

2022CANickReidOpenPrimariesLRCComments by Pat Powers on Scribd

The letter was sent to former state legislative candidate Nick Reid, who came in a distant last running as an independent in 2018 for the South Dakota House of Representatives in District 33. Now, he apparently thinks that creating open primaries is the solution to his woes.

*insert groan here* Really? I thought South Dakota spoke pretty loudly on this measure just a couple of years ago?

Voters rejected Amendment V — Establish Nonpartisan Elections — in South Dakota on Tuesday. The “No” vote is up by 11 points with all precincts reporting.

Read that here.

That was a pretty strong rejection in 2016, despite hundreds of thousands put into the effort from out-of-state sources, as I’d noted back then:

What if that was all erased? What if there were no party labels, and you could clear most of the field early – instead of letting them compete at the finish line, and you only had to choose between the last two? Well, for starters, millionaires and billionaires would have a far easier time buying political races, as they could simply just start opening a checkbook for their hand picked candidates, and not have to contend with pesky political party activists who might be backing candidates because of ideology. You can very quickly buy a lot of name ID with a million dollar television blitz. But the party apparatus has always served as an organizational counterweight, providing a strong level of support that money can’t buy.

Read that here.

And now it looks like they’re back to make South Dakota elections more like California’s.

As I’d noted back then, even hard left website Daily Kos pointed out that it has been disastrous for that state:

Supposed “good-government” reformers naïvely believed that eliminating partisan primaries would somehow crank down partisan gridlock by forcing office-seekers to moderate their views in order to win. Not only has that not happened, but voters have repeatedly been denied the opportunity to vote for the party of their choice thanks to debacles like these. It’s long past time for proponents to acknowledge their mistake and advocate for a return to proper primaries—and proper democracy..

Read that here.

Nice. And Nick Reid wants South Dakota to vote on sticking it on our state constitution… just a couple of years after we rejected it once?

Here we go again.