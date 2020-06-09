District 4 State Senate Candidate advocating decriminalizing meth & prostitution?

State Senator John Wiik is likely to sail to re-election.. and after reading this, I get the feeling his fall opponent is the motor oil in the engine that’s going to propel Wiik to the win:

When your Libertarian opponent is posting on facebook that doing meth and prostitution should be decriminalized as ‘victimless crimes’ because the people participating in them are willing.. I just don’t think that’s an easy sell among the church going folks in District 4.

Wiik’s campaign expenditures this fall might consist of sending his Libertarian opponent a thank you card.