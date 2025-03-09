District 8 State Senator Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Report – Week 8 March 9, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “District 8 State Senator Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Report – Week 8”
I assume the decisions by summit and gevo have already been made. Great for district 8.
The anti-pipeline crowd claim to be for family farms, but they just did more to hurt family farmers than any group in the history of South Dakota.
When young farmers lose their farms because they can’t make their land and operating payments, I hope they feel some comfort in knowing landowners in McPherson county don’t have a pipeline running through their pasture. God forbid.