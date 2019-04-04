Do they cancel each other out, or do they form a swirling vortex of awfulness?

Sioux Falls City Councilwoman Teresa Stehly encouraging Lora Hubbel to run for Sioux Falls School Board?

If Stehly and Hubbel work together, do two negatives make a positive, and they cancel each other out? Or do they come together to create a swirling vortex of awfulness that threatens to consume Sioux Falls?

5 Replies to “Do they cancel each other out, or do they form a swirling vortex of awfulness?”

  2. Anonymous

    Imagine how much support Lora would receive if Stehly backed her running. So happy I get to vote in this election.

  3. Anonymous

    Why the Stehly hate? She was just as right as Secretary Barnett was to send on her complaint about Noem reimbursing Sioux Falls for a fundraiser.

    Hubbel is out there.

