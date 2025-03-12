Doeden back polling for Gov race, and putting Trump on Mount Rushmore.

Despite no one asking for it, apparently Toby Doeden is back in the field with another Internet poll trying to figure out if anybody knows who he is or cares that he badly wants to run for governor:

Unfortunately, they didn’t include a selection of dipstick.

There’s a number of other questions asked, including school vouchers, a strategic bitcoin reserve for the state, even though absolutely no one cares about a strategic bitcoin reserve for South Dakota. He even has a question about adding Donald Trump to Mount Rushmore.

The silly season for 2026 is nearly upon us.