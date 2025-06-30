Doeden campaign attacks Dusty Johnson through PAC using ammo that didn’t work in 2022.

Someone should ask Drew Dennert if Toby’s hand is uncomfortable.

Unsatisfied with referring to Dusty Johnson as “Dark and Evil” the other day, now that a real candidate has entered the race for Governor, Toby Doeden is hand-puppeting his Political Action Committee after assigning Brown County Commissioner Drew Dennert (who appears in his many commercials) a campaign job to be his attack puppy.

Dennert/Doeden’s statement coming quickly after Dusty Johnson’s announcement, attacks Johnson on the basis that he believes that Dusty was supposed to blindly vote how Trump wanted each and every time, as opposed to doing that thing that Congresspeople are supposed to do.. reading legislation:

That’s it? It’s a rant about a single vote on border bill funding which some saw as an unconstitutional mechanism, not being a crazy person, voting for South Dakota road construction, and voting to support a congressperson in the state next door? That was used in attacks and ignored in the last election?

You notice that we have yet to get anything concrete from Doeden other than how he intends to run South Dakota that as a CEO, I’ll tell other people to figure it out.

And now he’s using ammo that didn’t work in this last election through surrogates?

Not even a “nice try.” Just a weak-ass one.