Doeden claims GOP Legislators ousted in 2022 Primary election were “corrupt.”

The most unlikeable man in South Dakota, Toby Doeden, is shooting off his mouth again.

This time, on his revamped website, he’s making a completely unsubstantiated claim that the Republican legislators ousted in the 2022 Primary election were somehow corrupt:

“In 2024, he launched Dakota First Action, a political action committee that helped conservative outsiders win many elections across the state, ousting a dozen corrupt career politicians along the way.”

The guy who funded his PAC with an illegal donation (which he later claimed was a loan), is trying to say that people like Senator Jean Hunhoff, former Mayor of Yankton & one of South Dakota’s longest serving legislators or Rep. Bryon Callies, a National Vice Commander of the American Legion were somehow corrupt?

What a complete d-bag.