The most unlikeable man in South Dakota, Toby Doeden, is shooting off his mouth again.
This time, on his revamped website, he’s making a completely unsubstantiated claim that the Republican legislators ousted in the 2022 Primary election were somehow corrupt:
“In 2024, he launched Dakota First Action, a political action committee that helped conservative outsiders win many elections across the state, ousting a dozen corrupt career politicians along the way.”
The guy who funded his PAC with an illegal donation (which he later claimed was a loan), is trying to say that people like Senator Jean Hunhoff, former Mayor of Yankton & one of South Dakota’s longest serving legislators or Rep. Bryon Callies, a National Vice Commander of the American Legion were somehow corrupt?
What a complete d-bag.
7 thoughts on “Doeden claims GOP Legislators ousted in 2022 Primary election were “corrupt.””
Career politicians? At the state level? In SD? Ok. Unless you’re retired, you go to Pierre and serve your district for 40 days and then go back home to your real job. People may have served for a long time, but that doesn’t it make it their career. For most it just meant that they were dedicated public servants. There’s always a few exceptions, but I’ve always found that claim of corrupt, “bought and paid for” state level politicians as laughable manipulation by uneducated or ill-intentioned jerks
If he will spend $3 million to run he will be credible.
That SOB was NOT born and raised in Aberdeen. We do not claim nor want this douch bag. Groton can have him and keep him. BORN AND RAISED AND GRADUATED IN GROTON SD.
Loser
He was known as a school bully with rocks in his head at Groton
Looking forward to his official campaign for office announcement. Get the burn barrels out and throw those Doeden dollars into the fire.
It would be fun to watch while enjoying an ice cold Grain Belt.
Pat may have to increase ad rates during a Doeden campaign.
He will get serious traction. Just watch.