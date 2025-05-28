The Doeden for Governor website is live. And before one word can come out of his mouth at his announcement, his campaign is already promoting outrageous falsehoods. Here’s the one that jumped out and grabbed me immediately.

Doeden claims to have supported conservative candidates “across the state his entire life?”

Well, that’s one liar whose pants are on fire. Two words I would challenge him with: PROVE IT.

When his record of voting in the Republican Primary looks like this (as I’ve documented before)…

I would call that claim severely into question.

He voted (or at least I believe he did) in ONE Republican primary in 2024. Any other claim of his does not appear to be supported by the evidence.

His entire life?

Give me a break. That’s just an insult to anyone who has ever carried water for the elephant.