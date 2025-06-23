Remember last week on June 16 when gubernatorial wannabe Toby “Darth Vader” Doeden ridiculously called Congressman Dusty Johnson evil in an interview on KELOland?
And two days later, Toby was out in the field polling on how much the few South Dakotans who recognize his name actually don’t like him?
Well, it looks like Toby has his poll results back, because he’s out on Facebook today trying to claim that last week after he called Dusty “evil,” that we’re now supposed to believe the car salesman when he’s telling us that “It’s not personal.”
So, now when Toby says claims Dusty Johnson is evil, it isn’t personal, it is all policy?
And the big red scowling campaign bus rolls on…
8 thoughts on “Doeden for Gov appears to have slammed the brakes on the whole “evil thing” after polling”
Toby is a bull in the china shop. He doesn’t know what he doesn’t know.
It’s apparent that Doeden is devoid of any political or statesman like skills. His speeches are full of generalized promises without substance. He has no chance against Dusty, but I do like him spending all of his money on advertising…it’s good for the economy.
Has anyone here seen Toby say he’s “for” anything? He just seems to be against everything.
He’s “for” Trump. Does that count?
Evidently Toby Doeden jokes are a big hit for comedians during their acts in Aberdeen.
Have any of you watched Toby’s plan to get rid of the property tax, grow government with a new Dept of External Revenue? He wants to charge non-South Dakota residents a premium for good and services. How does he plant to do this? We go to a local cafe for breakfast and we have show an ID or paperwork proving we are SD residents so we don’t get stuck paying more? Same with an appliance store?
Toby used the classic Libertarian slogan to justify his idea “Taxation is theft”
Taxes on your gravy taters pay for the potholed streets you drive to get to your local breakfast joint. Taxes on your fancy property along Moccasin Creek pay for the infrastructure that services your property. And yes, they pay to educate the small’uns that will run your town of Aberdeen in the future. You don’t want another generation of these gubbermint Luddites running your town again do you, Aberdeenoinianites? Remind me how it is that a town of mostly normal intelligence keeps electing that Mr. Perry, the chubby-faced fellow with the funny haircut, and that other Aberdeen fellow with the funnier stooge haircut? grudznick believes a plant from Nebraska actually seeded all these insaner fellows in that town, then left.
+1 for “the funnier stooge haircut.”
I cannot wait to not have to pay property taxes anymore. Yay!