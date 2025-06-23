Doeden for Gov appears to have slammed the brakes on the whole “evil thing” after polling

Remember last week on June 16 when gubernatorial wannabe Toby “Darth Vader” Doeden ridiculously called Congressman Dusty Johnson evil in an interview on KELOland?

And two days later, Toby was out in the field polling on how much the few South Dakotans who recognize his name actually don’t like him?

Well, it looks like Toby has his poll results back, because he’s out on Facebook today trying to claim that last week after he called Dusty “evil,” that we’re now supposed to believe the car salesman when he’s telling us that “It’s not personal.”

So, now when Toby says claims Dusty Johnson is evil, it isn’t personal, it is all policy?

And the big red scowling campaign bus rolls on…