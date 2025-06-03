My head is starting to hurt from so much stupid.
I can’t wait to hear this explanation. Anyone on earth have any idea what “a legal wall” supposedly entails?
My head is starting to hurt from so much stupid.
I can’t wait to hear this explanation. Anyone on earth have any idea what “a legal wall” supposedly entails?
3 thoughts on “Doeden for Governor claims will build “a legal wall” around South Dakota?”
A ‘legal wall’, aka passing laws that make it impossible to make South Dakota another California, even after he leaves office. Criticizing this is a bit of a reach, Pat. It’s something every Republican has been saying for a decade.
Man. This rhetoric sounds familiar. Can’t. Quite. Place. It.
Caroline Woods left Doeden Dumpster Fire PAC and is now supporting the Hansen/Lemmings campaign. It is doubtful she posted it.
Did Grant or the guy from Florida with the colorful past post this? Toby can come off as a Caveman at times if he does not have a script or teleprompter.