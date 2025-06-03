Doeden for Governor claims will build “a legal wall” around South Dakota?

@SoDakCampaigns

My head is starting to hurt from so much stupid.

I can’t wait to hear this explanation. Anyone on earth have any idea what “a legal wall” supposedly entails?

3 thoughts on “Doeden for Governor claims will build “a legal wall” around South Dakota?”

  1. A ‘legal wall’, aka passing laws that make it impossible to make South Dakota another California, even after he leaves office. Criticizing this is a bit of a reach, Pat. It’s something every Republican has been saying for a decade.

    Reply

  3. Caroline Woods left Doeden Dumpster Fire PAC and is now supporting the Hansen/Lemmings campaign. It is doubtful she posted it.

    Did Grant or the guy from Florida with the colorful past post this? Toby can come off as a Caveman at times if he does not have a script or teleprompter.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *