Doeden out in the field with text message polling again, Dakota Scout notes impending Doeden announcement is for Gov.

Toby Doeden is out in the field again this week with his text message polling asking if people like him or hate him, and who they might vote for if he was in the race for Governor:

Interesting that he’s dropped Marty from the field.. and not himself or Jon Hansen. And there’s no word on whether he’s broken 4% in his own polling.

Elsewhere on the topic, Dakota Scout has the state’s biggest “No sh*t Sherlock” story today, and noted there are reports that Doeden is to “announce his gubernatorial campaign next week.”

We will see how long that lasts, after last year’s entrance into congressional exploring abruptly vanished when this website noted that he had never voted in a Republican Primary before.

So, of course, now that he has voted in one primary election, that means he’s qualified to seek the Republican nomination for governor. Right?