Toby Doeden is out in the field again this week with his text message polling asking if people like him or hate him, and who they might vote for if he was in the race for Governor:
Interesting that he’s dropped Marty from the field.. and not himself or Jon Hansen. And there’s no word on whether he’s broken 4% in his own polling.
Elsewhere on the topic, Dakota Scout has the state’s biggest “No sh*t Sherlock” story today, and noted there are reports that Doeden is to “announce his gubernatorial campaign next week.”
We will see how long that lasts, after last year’s entrance into congressional exploring abruptly vanished when this website noted that he had never voted in a Republican Primary before.
So, of course, now that he has voted in one primary election, that means he’s qualified to seek the Republican nomination for governor. Right?
2 thoughts on “Doeden out in the field with text message polling again, Dakota Scout notes impending Doeden announcement is for Gov.”
Jackley is the best candidate so it’s wierd that he’d drop him. Unless he wants to see who Jackley’s support goes to.
A question needs to be asked if candidate Toby Doeden will follow President Trump’s lead and offer South Dakota to be first state to be a refugee sanctuary for White Afrikaner’s who have fled South Africa? This could be an opportunity in gaining President Trump’s endorsement.