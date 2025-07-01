Remember when the South Dakota Republican Party had bylaws they claimed to follow with regards to forming a county GOP organization? Apparently, that’s out the window, as one Toby Doeden supporter claims that if you stop at the Doeden meeting in Pine Ridge tonight, you might become the next county GOP Chairman:
3 thoughts on "Doeden supporters seem to be claiming they can hand out county GOP chairmanship."
Remember Toby the CEO all knowing, all powerful and all seeing which is best for running the government. He can bypass laws and rules at will because he thinks that is what CEOs can do.
Notice the AI generated smile to remove his usual scowl. That photo is not Tobes.
Tubby is almost, ALMOST smiling! However, the consultants still have a lot of work to do with the Autocratic Auto Authoritarian Aubergine of Aberdeen.
Me Toby! Toby CEO. CEO Hire and Fire legislators. CEO shut down legislature. Legislature go home for good! Toby rule!