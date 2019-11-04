Does “do you know who I am” ever work well in South Dakota?

So this just pops up in my facebook feed this morning from former State Senator Neal Tapio, where he’s upset over a contractor charging him more on concrete than had originally been quoted on a construction job. Neal explains how he sends a text message to this person, and intimates he’s going to use his political & media connections against someone in a private contracting dispute if it isn’t resolved in his favor. :

and…

Read it all here.

As Neal recites his political bonafides, and how he’ll use them against this person he deems to be a nefarious actor, I can’t help but wonder, does pulling out the “do you know who I am” ever work well in South Dakota?

Anecdotally, I’ve run across it a couple of times myself. Way, waaay back when I handled insurance complaints at the Division of Insurance, I had someone call on an insurance complaint, detailing their issue with an insurance company. At the end of the discussion, as if it would provide them some special treatment, as if they couldn’t help themselves, they had to add, “I don’t suppose being the mayor of Salem is going to help me?”

My deadpanned reply? “No. Not at all.”

More recently is the example of back in 2014 when former State Representative Kathy Tyler tried to use her magical legislative authority to tell a businessman that she – Tyler herself – was allegedly overruling a court’s determination on a property dispute decided by a judge, as referenced in a political ad used against her:

A small business man in Rapid City won a lawsuit against a customer that owed him money, but Kathy Tyler called and tried to overrule the judge. Kathy Tyler said she disagreed with the judge. She said she was a legislature and knew better.”

That post is old enough I don’t have it actively on-line anymore, but others have referenced it.

I’ve got other examples, as I’m sure some of you readers do as well. But really, as friendly and “South Dakota nice” as our state’s residents are, I also consider them to have very readily available “BS detectors” when it comes to someone elected to office trying to use a title (or former title) to buffalo them.

And really, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen such threats work.

And as Kathy Tyler found (when she lost the race that ad appeared in), it usually reflects negatively on the person saying it. I suspect Neal would be equally as successful in attempting to find redress by reporting the deceptive trade practice, or fighting the contractor in court without dragging out the “I am a former state senator..” card.

Since it’s questionable whether laying it out there is going to help him, I can’t but wonder if playing it is going to do the opposite, as it did for Kathy Tyler when she threw it out there in a private dispute, and later ran and lost her race.

Neal broadcasting he intends to use his political & media connections against someone in a private contracting dispute is not necessarily going to be taken seriously by the person he threatens.

But it makes pretty interesting copy in a political campaign.

And it may not be the last we hear about it.