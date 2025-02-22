Does someone need to mention this to the Gov? February 22, 2025 @SoDakCampaigns Unfortunate ordering in the twitter feed, perhaps? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Does someone need to mention this to the Gov?”
They need their safe space. God forbid you hear multiple sides but only pay attention to the ones that allow you to play the victim. Big govt lover Brandei.
Many District 3 constituents showed up to give Representative Brandei Schaefbuaer an earful at the Aberdeen Area Legislative Coffee. Where was she? Constituents are not happy and have many questions Schaefbuaer could not or refused to answer repeatedly in committee and on the house floor regarding HB 1259.
The optics look horrible when the prime sponsor of a bill is unable to answer questions and refuses to answer them repeatedly. That raised red flags! Now even more constituents are further scrutinizing this bill and have more questions.