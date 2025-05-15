Don’t forget 4% Toby’s campaign against the prison project moving forward.

In addition to House Leadership forcing a prison construction project do-over after $50 million had already been spent on the Lincoln County site, there’s another pressure campaign that should come to mind.

It isn’t just Pepperidge Farms that remembers, but so does former State Senator Erin Tobin:

and in case you can’t recall what Erin remembers, here’s just a couple of the facebook posts documenting what the man with a basketball court in his house & who flies a jet between Aberdeen and Pierre was complaining about being luxurious prison overspending by the state:

How far back was Doeden and his PAC actively campaigning with that line of thinking?

That seemed like… about A BILLION dollars ago..