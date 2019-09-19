Don’t forget about the Alex Jensen for City Council fundraiser tonight. Posted on September 19, 2019 by Pat Powers — 17 Comments ↓ Don’t forget about the Alex Jensen for City Council fundraiser tonight! Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
$250 to find out who he represents and what his positions are. I’ll save you the time and money and tell you he is just another rubber stamp for big money interests supported by the other fiscally irresponsible councilors named Greg and Christine.
Sounds like someone has an axe to grind.
What do you expect when people outside the district are trying to influence the election with their money just so they can get another puppet.
Outside the district? What district? Alex Jensen is running for an At-Large seat which is voted on by the entirety of Sioux Falls. It’s best to know what you are talking about before try to feign outrage.
You mean people doing something instead of complaining?
Is that what the bunker ramp was? How many other times have they been wrong? Golf course anyone?
Get out there any try and create a job or make a difference. That ramp is still an economic opportunity to generate jobs and property taxes. What have you done to create economic opportunity?
The parking system is an enterprise fund that is self supporting. Not every deal pans out but this still has a chance to be successful.
Awe yes, let’s all be conservatives until it is time to give public dollars to pad private developer’s profits. I guess being fiscally responsible is only an issue when Democrats are in charge.
Touche’
With Peters, Soholt, Nickelson, and Venhuizen on the list of hosts, this fundraiser has Establishment written all over it.
Mr. Sibby, I can’t understand why you have a grinded axe with the pretty, young Republican ladies, Ms. Peters and Ms. Soholt.
How much is the Republican Rushmore PAC going to kick in?
How much is the Tara Volesky Lake Restoration fund going to send to Theresa?
The Property brothers aka city council have purchased a 3 million dollar house, a quarter of farm land and some swamp land to restore the lake. With interest you are talking $6 million which as all been taken off the tax rolls. Purchasing property is not going to clean a man made lake. They will spend millions more.
$25 dollars for a fundraiser dinner for the anti-elite. lol
Is this guy a realtor?
He used to be a real estate broker. He is now in banking