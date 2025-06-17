In case you caught the KELO interview tonight with Toby Doeden, as the guy who doubles the rent on single mothers actually (and laughably) tries to tell South Dakota he’s really not the villain in this morality play..
Toby Vader isn’t the bad guy – Dusty Skywalker is!
Sure he’s the good guy.. Suuuure he is….
2 thoughts on “Don’t think I am buying Toby’s campaign line in his race to be emperor”
“I am the light!!!” — from his dark depressing basement Biden Cave! Lol
Jon Jaywalker Hansen, I am your father. Join the even darker side!