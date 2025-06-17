Don’t think I am buying Toby’s campaign line in his race to be emperor

In case you caught the KELO interview tonight with Toby Doeden, as the guy who doubles the rent on single mothers actually (and laughably) tries to tell South Dakota he’s really not the villain in this morality play..

Toby Vader isn’t the bad guy – Dusty Skywalker is!

Sure he’s the good guy..  Suuuure he is….

