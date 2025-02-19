Dumpster Doeden astroturfing story claiming support for gubernatorial campaign through former InfoWars correspondent.

Are you familiar with Laura Loomer? I wasn’t either. From Wikipedia..
Loomer has worked as an activist for several organizations, including Project Veritas, the Geller Report, Rebel News, and InfoWars. She has described herself as being “pro-white nationalism” and a “proud Islamophobe”, repeatedly making anti-Muslim statements in public settings.
Loomer has gained notoriety as a result of being banned from numerous social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, payment processors, vehicles for hire, and food delivery mobile apps for various reasons, including violating policies on hate speech and posting misinformation. Loomer has also been banned and removed from events, and had press credentials revoked, for harassment and causing disturbances.
Donald Trump sought to hire Loomer to his presidential campaign in April 2023, but his senior campaign advisors successfully discouraged Trump from doing so.
(How do you get banned from Facebook AND food-delivery mobile apps? ) Why do we care? Just like when Toby “Dumpster-fire” Doeden tried to bring “alleged Black Nazi” Mark Robinson into his circle, it looks like he’s picking up another fringer and is involving Laura Loomer in his ambitions.
This popped up on twitter a short time ago with a video clip, just as if this gal was there. Which is kind of weird if you’ve ever been to the Pierre Airport. But the silliness just starts with the clip that I would guess Toby had his PAC minion Brian Lewis film with his phone, so they could send it to her:
It gets even sillier with this scripted nonsense: “I have been told by my sources in South Dakota that many America First Leaders and activists have been pressuring Doeden to launch a run for Governor of South Dakota.”
Many America First Leaders? Well, that’s a fish story if I’d ever heard one. Who, exactly are these leaders and activists pressuring him? The person Toby sees in the mirror?
Or is the tweet referring to the people Toby has written a check to? Because there weren’t enough of them to stop the campaign finance fix for the loophole that allowed him to
dump “loan” unlimited funds to his PAC, because there aren’t that many who were doing so otherwise.
And nevermind the fact that the script that Dumpster Doeden handed Loomer actually has the arrogance to refer to Dusty – someone who has been involved in the GOP over a lifetime – a “Republican in Name Only.” Ignoring the fact that Toby’s exposure to Republicans started what? A year ago? And he only voted in his first and only Republican primary in June of 2024?
I could go on, but I’ll just leave it at that. I have the sneaking suspicion that I will have ample opportunity to go on at length about Toby Doeden’s ridiculousness.
Get ready for 2026.
11 thoughts on “Dumpster Doeden astroturfing story claiming support for gubernatorial campaign through former InfoWars correspondent.”
A jet?
How much money does this guy have to throw at governor?
It is a house of cards…. Stay tuned! He thinks being a crooked politician is gonna be the glue that hold his crooked stuff together.
Toby’s a big deal because Toby tells us he’s a big deal. What do you guys not get about that yet?
He is very important, just ask him!
This guy wants nothing more than to be Donald Trump of South Dakota – but he doesn’t have the grit nor the résumé, and definitely not the backbone to even come close He totes what a successful businessman he is, but by all accounts, he has a lackluster car dealership and a bunch of slumlord rental properties. Sorry, Toby, that doesn’t translate to success in my book, and I ventured to guess it doesn’t spell success in Trump’s either.
I wouldn’t personally consider hitching my wagon to Loomer.
Not because she is a Roger Stone acolyte, either.
Stone is a dashboard .. tidy and neat. But behind that dashboard is a tangled weave of wires, electrical impulses, and devastating yet controlled explosive violence within the engine, the impetus for his political intertia.
Does Toby know what he’s getting into (in bed with), here?
If you’re going to work with stone, you want to be in the cab, not under the hood .. as it were.
It’ll be fun to watch!
😀
We must encourage and draft Toby Doeden to run for governor powered by We The People! He is the only one who can save us from all the Democrats running our state government and the R imposters in our legislature.
grudznick does hope Mr. Doeden, who most people know by the moniker “Dumpster-fire,” does indeed run for Governor. What entertainment!
Mr. Dale, it would be jolly if you threw your hat in the dumpster, as well. grudznick will send you some cash, if Mr. Doeden doesn’t.
(Doeden doesn’t dozen donuts)
Why don’t you just send me the cash anyway for some real work that isn’t contributory to some derelict lame-brained political horse dooky.
I’ll have my granddaughter’s boyfriend, who is one of those computer whiz guys, use that Venmo machine to send you some grudzCoin this evening. Watch for it in your digital wallet. grudzCoin can sneak up behind your firewalls.
Whoever gets in the way of this – Toby or anyone else – is going to get run over, or at least politically bloodied.
This machine will have no mercy. I mean .. if you choose to line-up against this, isn’t this website is a proverbial dead opossum on the road of Trump’s machine?
Trump->Stone->Loomer
Stone’s resume: Nixon. Reagan. Trump 45. Trump 47.
In going after this, unless you verify otherwise, maybe you should calm thyself lest the proverbial buzzards be scraping you off the proverbial political black top?
Of course, you might already be in on it. I mean .. this is bringing a lot of attention to Doeden, and enlisting his detractors.
That would be pretty in-keeping with SD politics, which isn’t that creative, really. Like Bear Bryant football strategy.
I hope Toby runs…. I need some entertainment.
Milo Yiannopoulos has been publicly feuding with Laura Loomer. He should be invited to Mr. Doeden’s campaign too along with unemployed down and out Mark Robinson. All of this could be South Dakota’s version of the Trump appointee drama based off of loyalty verses qualifications. Maybe President Trump will fly into Aberdeen and yell to the crowd over the speakers
You Got One Hell of a Dumpster Fire here Toby and That is why I am endorsing Toby Doeden for Governor of South Dakota!
The President Trump rambles on about how much he loves Dumpster Fires!