Dumpster Doeden astroturfing story claiming support for gubernatorial campaign through former InfoWars correspondent.

Are you familiar with Laura Loomer? I wasn’t either. From Wikipedia..

Loomer has worked as an activist for several organizations, including Project Veritas, the Geller Report, Rebel News, and InfoWars. She has described herself as being “pro-white nationalism” and a “proud Islamophobe”, repeatedly making anti-Muslim statements in public settings. Loomer has gained notoriety as a result of being banned from numerous social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, payment processors, vehicles for hire, and food delivery mobile apps for various reasons, including violating policies on hate speech and posting misinformation. Loomer has also been banned and removed from events, and had press credentials revoked, for harassment and causing disturbances. Donald Trump sought to hire Loomer to his presidential campaign in April 2023, but his senior campaign advisors successfully discouraged Trump from doing so.

(How do you get banned from Facebook AND food-delivery mobile apps? ) Why do we care? Just like when Toby “Dumpster-fire” Doeden tried to bring “alleged Black Nazi” Mark Robinson into his circle, it looks like he’s picking up another fringer and is involving Laura Loomer in his ambitions.

This popped up on twitter a short time ago with a video clip, just as if this gal was there. Which is kind of weird if you’ve ever been to the Pierre Airport. But the silliness just starts with the clip that I would guess Toby had his PAC minion Brian Lewis film with his phone, so they could send it to her:

It gets even sillier with this scripted nonsense: “I have been told by my sources in South Dakota that many America First Leaders and activists have been pressuring Doeden to launch a run for Governor of South Dakota.”

Many America First Leaders? Well, that’s a fish story if I’d ever heard one. Who, exactly are these leaders and activists pressuring him? The person Toby sees in the mirror?

Or is the tweet referring to the people Toby has written a check to? Because there weren’t enough of them to stop the campaign finance fix for the loophole that allowed him to dump “loan” unlimited funds to his PAC, because there aren’t that many who were doing so otherwise.

And nevermind the fact that the script that Dumpster Doeden handed Loomer actually has the arrogance to refer to Dusty – someone who has been involved in the GOP over a lifetime – a “Republican in Name Only.” Ignoring the fact that Toby’s exposure to Republicans started what? A year ago? And he only voted in his first and only Republican primary in June of 2024?

I could go on, but I’ll just leave it at that. I have the sneaking suspicion that I will have ample opportunity to go on at length about Toby Doeden’s ridiculousness.

Get ready for 2026.