Dumpster Doeden’s PAC endorses carpetbagging Independent against lifelong conservative Republican Helene Duhamel

Toby Doeden is at it again.

First Toby features Mark “the self-described nazi” Robinson at his Dakota First PAC ‘gala’ after everyone including the Republican Governors Association, President Trump’s, campaign, and practically everyone are running from this guy.

Now in his latest, he’s commanded his Political Action Committee to endorse an independent against a life-long conservative Republican.

This is coming from Toby Doeden, who after voting in one Republican primary, and despite his track record in taking millions of government handouts, declares himself a conservative leader in the state? And in an even more embarrassing example of his stupidity, tries to claim that Senator Duhamel has been “unable to deliver solutions.”

Especially considering the extensive laundry list of accomplishments by Senator Duhamel, which she just reminded people of in a postcard that hit in the last week:

Senator Duhamel delivering for jobs, business support, healthcare, education, and public safety, and a lifetime Rapid City resident who’s family helped build that community. I’m not sure what more they’re looking for, unless Toby is looking for an easily controllable stooge, which would not be Senator Duhamel.

Helene has also delivered for conservative Republicans, and has the voting record to prove it:

Protecting SD Kids – 100%

Real Conservative Scorecard – A Rated.

Elevate Rapid City – 100%

South Dakota Right to Life – 100%

And there’s also the other one.

In the NRA Scorecard, Senator Duhamel comes in at an A-, and is the NRA Endorsed candidate when Indy Karen apparently wouldn’t even return their survey. Pro-gun Helene Duhamel, against a Karen who would not give the NRA the time of day.

So what do they see in Karen McNeal? As I understand it, she only recently moved to South Dakota. She’s most definitely is NOT the republican in the race. Why is Doeden PAC so interested in “declaring Republicans and Democrats can agree” and pushing a carpetbagging Independent against the solid Republican in this race?

Because it’s about control. Doeden PAC has no loyalty to the GOP, and they’re looking to buy politicians who are easily controlled.

You can only hope that real Republicans see right through it.