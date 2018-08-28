Dusty Johnson appearance on Neil Cavuto Posted on August 28, 2018 by Pat Powers — 18 Comments ↓ After Dem Congressional Candidate Tim Bjorkman came out against the GOP Tax cuts, Dusty Johnson came out and explained why cutting taxes is good on Neil Cavuto: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
And wages still remain stagnant as shareholders just line their pockets with more profit. Come to SD, where people work 2 or 3 jobs, not because they want to, but because they have to.
I have one job. I chose a profession that offers me a living that I can provide for myself with one job. If you are working 3 jobs, you might want to consider changing professions.
Wages will go up last. The tax cut has only been in effect since January 1. That is because first all of the people who want jobs can get jobs. As long as there are people available, there is no need to offer more. As things are now, wages have been increasing. I believe you will see more wages increasing as time goes by.
BTW, I don’t mind that my pockets are being lined. Why would I have investments if I did not expect to make a profit? I am not rich, but my wife and I have been putting cash away since we were young. It sounds to me like you don’t believe we deserve to have a comfortable retirement.
“I believe” that the Trump economy will collapse – like every other supply side economy – by 2021.
#ThereGoesYourPromisedWages
#TheCheckIsInTheMail
i believe for every drop of rain that falls, a flower grows
JKC,
You also believed that Hillary would be the next President, along with Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, DeNiro, Gaga, Streep, and other loonies.
If they plan on raising wages, why is Trump applying for more H1B visas to stock Mar-A-Lago with cheap immigrant labor?
Are you familiar with the definition of truth?
Include a reference to a study, heck, even a poll outcome to corroborate your numbers.
At this point, what you say is worthless and as duggersd highlights the situation you describe applies to you – not the majority – and looking for a new career may be a wise one.
Yeah, it takes a while to get past what Barack did to the country.
4% growth because everyone is exporting their current inventory before tariffs go into effect. Just wait until the 3rd quarter numbers come in and it tanks.
https://www.streetinsider.com/Fed/Atlanta+Fed+Raises+GDP+Forecast+to+4.6%25/14546182.html
Cut taxes, kill hundreds of regulations, allow companies to bring money onshore, defend American companies in trade …. and …. the economy grows..
What a surprise.
Conservatives don’t want freedom. They want power. Freedom for those at the top is power over everyone else. Freedom for those at the bottom is a threat to power at the top.
“Freedom” for the GOP means taking out the government’s ability to balance out the needs of the many against the needs of the few. Who cares if clean air regulations save literally thousands of lives? They cost shareholders money. Privatize the gains from polluting, but shove the cost onto the public.
In regards to Trump’s latest rant, regulation means putting the thumb on the scale to ensure that Facebook and Google become vehicles for conservative propaganda. It’s never been about freedom. It’s always been about power and control.
“States rights” = the freedom to oppress black people. It was about protecting slavery and then Jim Crow. “States rights” advocate Scalia still argued for the government’s right to regulate marijuana. “States rights” has always been about protecting the power of old white conservatives. It was never a real ideology. It was always about power over others.
“The right to bear arms” = the right for white people to bear arms. Ronald Reagan and the Republican-controlled legislature in California repealed open-carry? Why? Because the Black Panthers carried openly. “Stand your ground” often doesn’t apply to black people.
The TEA Party was created by Big Tobacco. The entire “get government off our backs” movement was funded by major corporations fighting deregulation. The TEA Party, which supposedly cared about the federal deficit, has gone entirely silent as Donald Trump blows up the deficit. It existed entirely to hamstring The Democratic Party’s ability to control federal spending. They didn’t want “freedom” from government healthcare. They wanted “freedom” for one of “their” guys to decide the budget, to work it so they get enormous subsidies in the form of unpaid tax cuts.
“Tough on crime” = “tough on poverty”. Crimes associated with having none, such as property crimes, are responded to with the full force of the police state. SWAT teams are called out 50,000 times a year, often to serve warrants. Property crime account for $14 billion in losses each year. Wage theft accounts for $50 billion. Meanwhile, the agencies in charge of enforcing wage theft, protecting consumers, and policing corporations are gutted.
It’s never been about freedom. It’s always been about power. Power to tell women what to do with their bodies. Power for Christians to tell others how to worship. Power for wealthy businesses to pollute, cheat, and steal with impunity. Power to do whatever you want to black people–structural racism allows for poor whites to still have absolute power over others, so that they can buy into a system that has no constraints on power for those with money. The modern GOP is a sham. It’s about giving the powerful more power, and it spends literally billions of dollars a year to try and convince people otherwise, because it’s a fundamentally untenable moral position. It’s cancer.
take a breath there schmulie. your miscasting of conservatives is laughable, based on too many star trek cliches to count. you’re criminally ignorant of the lying thieving steamroller of the reid-pelosi-obama government, which was so ruthlessly constructed we still wear its effects like the man in the iron mask wore his famous headgear. THAT was a permanent power grab kiddo, no conservative could hold a candle to that, and we don’t even know yet if it failed. your confusion. In this matter is the crazy glue that keeps liberal crooks in power. so curse yourself bub.
” as Donald Trump blows up the deficit”; do you mean how Obama doubled that of ALL previous President’s deficits?
Yeah, how’s that working in Kansas again?
Dusty is surprisingly good on this clip. He seems at ease, confident, and less Doogie Howser than I expected. Really good.
Agreed! I do think that Kristi’s confidence has helped him tremendously. Not that Dusty isn’t a stand-up guy on his own but it always helps to be groomed. It’s a natural transition in any job where your predecessor believes in you and wants you to do well.
That is the longest most inaccurate description of conservatives since Pelosi went on a unintelligible rant 8-10 years ago. Ya might want to get out of your moms basement and sniff out the doobie.