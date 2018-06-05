Dusty Johnson campaign urging patience for voters experiencing problems Posted on June 5, 2018 by Pat Powers — 3 Comments ↓ From my e-mail box, the Dusty Johnson campaign is urging patience for voters, and encouraging them not to give up on getting out to vote for Dusty if they’re having issues. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It seems to me that Dusty showed great restraint to not mention her by name.
Dusty should be kicked back and relaxing. “Everyone” will be voting for him, right?
Some SF polling locations are missing “Dusty” signs? I thought he had a strong grassroot team?
He should have told her to get back to her cushy state job.
OK. I know this is not likely Shantel’s fault but she shouldn’t have thrown so many under the bus. But, since she mis-characterized riding on the state plane and Chief of Staff for the Governor being a cushy job, she can’t expect to be treated fair.