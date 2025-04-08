Members of Congress should not be allowed to buy and sell individual stocks. pic.twitter.com/0isOKM71ns
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) April 8, 2025
4 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson: Congress needs to pass the “Trust in Congress Act now.””
I would trust in congress by voting you out.
LOL closing the barn door decades after the cows got out. Too little too late.
Dusty talking tough on his way out, Tick Tock, Dusty, remember?
Dusty has been pushing for this every year he has been in congress. Pay attention.