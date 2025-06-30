Dusty Johnson event had good attendance; several hundred people there, no tables or teleprompters

Had a photo from today’s Dusty Johnson announcement shared with me today showing how good attendance was. Kind of wish I could have been there, but I’m just getting back from my daughter’s graduation, so I’m lagging behind a bit.

No big tables taking up space, and I notice that nobody needed a teleprompter with scripted messages to offer their words. Looks like just a good event with a good group of people excited to get behind a man they believe could be our next governor.