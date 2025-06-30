Had a photo from today’s Dusty Johnson announcement shared with me today showing how good attendance was. Kind of wish I could have been there, but I’m just getting back from my daughter’s graduation, so I’m lagging behind a bit.
No big tables taking up space, and I notice that nobody needed a teleprompter with scripted messages to offer their words. Looks like just a good event with a good group of people excited to get behind a man they believe could be our next governor.
5 thoughts on “Dusty Johnson event had good attendance; several hundred people there, no tables or teleprompters”
I have two questions. First, how did he know what to say without a teleprompter? I mean, gosh, Noem and Doeden and Hansen have all used one. I just figured they were required. Imagine not needing one. Tells me he knows how to speak and believes in what he’s saying.
Second, how do we reconcile the fact that Daugaard is there speaking for him, while his son-in-law is the LG to Rhoden? Tells me that Rhoden is not running. But what I wonder is if he was ever running and all the LG pick was about was to try to boost Tony for Congress? Too much conspiracy or is there something to that?
Dusty should be the next Governor. Hands down, our best candidate.
Is that Dennis and Linda in the front row?
Yes, Dennis introduced Dusty
I was there and it was a great crowd and very inspiring campaign launch! JOHNSON 2026!!
Jon, Toby or Dusty?
Dusty, Where can I send a check?