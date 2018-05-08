Dusty Johnson for Congress in mailboxes again

A couple more mailers have popped into my mailbox from Congressional hopeful Dusty Johnson since last week. (In case you haven’t seen them.)
The first is a generic piece on solving the country’s big problems.
The second ties more directly into Dusty’s recently launched commercial focusing on his children and the national debt.
I thought Kristi ran to fix those problems 8 years ago?
She failed. Each ad that both Johnson and Krebs have run point out what Kristi DIDN’T accomplish in Washington. They should each try to point out how they will succeed where Kristi failed.
I’m a huge fan of Dusty Johnson and will be until the day I die, but even I have to admit that I’m voting for Shantel Krebs because she’s a much better candidate and Dusty is basically a joke.
Funny, you don’t sound like a big Dusty fan.
You sound like a troll for Shantel.
Seriously. These guys are running on the same issues kristi did 8 years ago. Voters have to see this. Marty needs to point that out.
Kristi ran to get herself elected.
Why hasnt kristi accomplished this stuff in DC already and why doesn’t Marty point it out?
Good stuff. His first round of mail was better.
This is the easiest race to pick. Dusty will get upwards of 60% of the vote.
More like 80%. Krebs should just concede now.
I’m going to say it will be much closer. I dont know who will win because we haven’t seen a poll. But I predict no one will clear 45%.
It wouldnt surprise me if Krebs won in the low 40%, dusty in the mid to high 30% and tapio getting the rest.
It’s also hard for me fo believe that most voters have made up their minds yet. Very little advertising these days.
The second one is a good tie in to the commercial.
Dusty is going to erase taxes? What’s he going to replace them with? Somebody somehow has to pay the country’s bills.
The solution is much easier than anyone realizes. You dont need to cut spending or increase taxes to balance the budget. Simply stop the growth in government and you could balance the budget in a few years.
Many people just can’t have that, they need the govt to care for them. Who else will do it? And, there are many politicians who can easily convince people that the govt can make better choices for them. It’s very unfortunate.
Does anybody actually believe he can do this? Just another empty promise from a politician trying to get a vote.
Its demoralizing as a voter that these issues are recurring. Kristi was supposed to fix these issues.
Why should we think any of the three running now will?
Trolls can do so much better “I am a huge Dusty fan but I am voting for Shantel … how fake is that.
When you are but 1 house member from SD and there are 435 members it is a joke to say and think you will get much done.
Dusty looks and acts like a high school kid running for class president making grandiose claims. He over compensates for his looks by talking louder and sounding tough. Does anyone think he can compete in DC?
Success in Congress is primarily a function of how hard one works. Nobody outworks Dusty. Ever. He will be most successful.
Informed conservatives know Dusty is a fake conservative. Working to replace the City of Mitchell’s representative government with an executive city manager is just one example of why people should not vote for him.
Except, judging solely based on your posts, you’re not a conservative Steve. You’re a conspiracy theorist living on the far right fringes of realitity. A RINO if anything at all.
When it comes to South Dakota’s lone representative, as someone who has actually worked on Capitol Hill, you need someone who’s going to outwork everyone and reach out to unlikely people to get things accomplished.
Thune isn’t a show pony but he and his staff show up every day and outwork everyone. Rounds and staff are quickly learning that as well.
You don’t know that because you’ve likely never worked in politics.
It’d be nice if people who comment hear would learn how things actually work in DC.
Most politicians are busy bodies scared of their own shadow and want to know which direction the political winds are blowing before hesitantly taking a position. Dusty keeps busy but I wouldn’t expect many results.
Dusty would be a good summer camp counselor. He’d be good at telling stories like…one time, at band camp, we had a pillow fight and …
His intelligence and ethics surpass either of the other candidates. He’s got my vote.
Dusty has superior ethics? I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he’s pretty self interested.
Ethical? Since he worked 30 years on taxpayers and then the questionable $1,000,000 corporate stock gift to run for office… sounds like typical D.C. ethics.
Little man syndrome tantrums he’s prone to displaying is entertaining; but will embarrass South Dakota.
How has he worked for 30 years on the tax payers dime? I believe he’s in his 30s or maybe early 40s… asking for a friend-
I question if Dusty is leading. I think Dusty would tell everyone he is ahead in the polls. He seems to have a bigger than average ego that he would require to brag. I think he found someone to tell him what to run on. Maybe Kristi’s consultant since they are running on the same thing.
He’s leading. Bigly.
Now your doing better trolls….fire away
It seems pretty lame that Dusty keeps saying he works really hard. His devoted followers say he’s the hardest working guy. You rarely hear a highly successful or effective person talk about how hard they have to work.
It’s called campaigning. You tout your strengths. Duh.
Like Krebs can shoot snakes.
So, Dusty’s campaign strategy is that he’s a little guy who looks like he’s in high school and he works really hard…Next.
As if it matters anyway … one can’t generally do much about their looks, except lose or gain weight, or, maybe, um, hair plugs.
It would be best if we sent someone to congress that was influential, persuasive and effective. Not sure that is Dusty.
Dusty’s “team” did not eliminate a $120 million deficit. It was $12 million, all the while accepting hundreds of millions in federal Obama stimulus money. Dusty’s “team” added to the $60,000 in federal debt that each child in America will now inherit. Dusty is not the conservative solution, he is the liberal tax and spend problem. But he will win, because he is effective at being a lying politician.