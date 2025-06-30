Dusty Johnson for Governor campaign committee filed; former Pennington Co. Sheriff Kevin Thom named as committee chair

That cat is just not going to stay in the bag any longer, and it’s almost completely out!

The Dusty Johnson for Governor Campaign Committee has filed documents with the Secretary of State which have been posted on-line, naming retired Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom as the Dusty for Governor Committee Chairman:

Dusty Johnson for Gov campaign committee by Pat Powers on Scribd

Kevin Thom had served as the Pennington County Sheriff from 2011 through his retirement in 2023, after choosing not to run in 22. Prior to that, Thom was a special agent with the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Congressman Johnson is scheduled to make political announcements at noon in Sioux Falls today at the Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown, and at 5PM today at the David Lust Accelerator in Rapid City.