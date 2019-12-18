Dusty Johnson has front row seat at Impeachment hearing Posted on December 18, 2019 by Pat Powers — 7 Comments ↓ I notice that South Dakota’s sole Congressman Dusty Johnson has a front row seat at today’s impeachment hearings. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Good change from the first photo, haha.
Ive been watching all day. The Democrats certainly heeded Pelosi’s call of not acting gleeful or happy today. 90% of Democrat comments begin with “this is a sad day”.
Just an observation.
It’s a sad day indeed for country, but not for the reason the dems say.
They are sad because they know this farce is going to bite them in the backside.
Could he look any more serious?
Serious business.
