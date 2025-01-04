Dusty Johnson helps lead Freedom caucus members to support Mike Johnson for Speaker

With a successful vote today to return Speaker of the US House Mike Johnson to leadership in the new Congress, an interesting story is coming out tonight noting that South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson helped convince members of the freedom caucus to join the majority of Republicans on the vote:

Although Johnson had convinced several conservative holdouts to back his bid , Freedom Caucus members Reps. Ralph Norman and Keith Self joined Rep. Thomas Massie to deny Johnson the gavel — and about a half dozen other Freedom Caucus members signaled they may be a problem on subsequent ballots, after initially not voting when it was their turn.

and..

While a number of important conversations ultimately swayed the holdouts — one source pointed out that Rep. Dusty Johnson was “uniquely well-spoken” and critical in convincing Freedom Caucus holdouts to back Johnson — Trump’s voice was undoubtedly the most important.