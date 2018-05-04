Dusty Johnson Meet & Greet in Pierre, May 10th Posted on May 4, 2018 by Pat Powers — 23 Comments ↓ From my mailbox, Republican Congressional Candidate Dusty Johnson is having a meet & greet event in Pierre on May 10th: FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
GO DUSTY!
Channeling Bernie Sanders with that logo…
He is channeling Bernie Sanders. Is Dusty that liberal trying to reach out to Progressive votes and Bernie supporters?
Getting people to vote against their own interests is the Republican way!
Why go with a an imitation/ knock off and find out it was not as advertised when you can have the real thing?
Democrats are actually the ones against freedom and liberty, Ike. Duh! Liberals are so funny!
Interesting
Hes a hard worker. Pierre is a good base for him.
Lobbyists, special interest… Dusty base. Just don’t ask him were he stands on issues. He won’t tell you until after the primary.
“Say hi to Dusty”.
How condescending.
“Hey, kids, let’s go say hi to Mickey Mouse!”
He even has his own cartoon logo.
What? Condescending? Not sure where you get that except you are set on An angel and can’t think of anything relevant to say.
Stupid spell check! Should say “set on Shantel”.
Dusty has his stands on his web page. Why are you telling the lie he doesn’t give you his positions?
He’s got a nice lead. So the attacks begin.
Who is leading this race? There aren’t any polls in the house or governor races.
None that are real.
No polls that have been made public. Doesn’t mean there haven’t been any.
I would agree….one would think that Dusty and Shantel who have more money would have done some internal polling…I suspect it is a close race so no need to release it
You suspect wrong.
You know what you call somebody like Dusty after the elections over…….
Congressman
Keep up the good work young man
I’m afraid you may be right. Dusty epitomizes the worst of what our representatives have become: Career Politicians.
I must have missed what government agency you think the private business he’s a VP of, functions as a political entity? He’s the only non government payroll person in the race!!!
It’s time to end the attacks. Win on your own merits. I dont appreciate the dusty hate and I dont appreciate the jackley hate from team Noem.