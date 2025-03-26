Dusty Johnson Named Most Effective House Member on Native American Issues, 3rd Most Effective on Transportation

Johnson Named Most Effective House Member on Native American Issues, 3rd Most Effective on Transportation

Washington, D.C. – The Center for Effective Lawmaking named U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) the most effective House member on Native American issues and third most effective on Transportation issues during the 118th Congress.

“South Dakota knows the importance of transportation and Native policies,” said Johnson. “I’m proud to receive these rankings and deliver real results for my constituents. The 119th Congress is off to a strong start, and I’m determined to keep up the good work.”

Johnson also received top ranks from the Center for Effective Lawmaking in the 117th Congress and the 116th Congress.

