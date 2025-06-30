Dusty Johnson on KELO: time to push past the angry voices with “small visions” for South Dakota

KELOland news is covering the Dusty Johnson Gubernatorial Announcement, and alluding to the fact that it already looks like at least one of the candidates is going to be the poop-flinging ape in the race:

Doeden has already attacked Johnson in an interview with KELOLAND News. While saying he’s proud to be an “outsider,” Doeden said there will be two choices for voters: light vs. dark.

“I’m light; I’m good. Dusty’s dark; Dusty’s evil,” Doeden said June 16. “Those are going to be the two choices.”

and..

Johnson said Monday he anticipates a contentious primary.

“My politics are about addition and multiplication, not about subtraction and division,” he said. “There are certainly some angry voices out there. But I think it’s my job to push back against those angry voices. I think voters are tired of the fear and anger that is coming from small minds with small visions.”