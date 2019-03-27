Dusty Johnson on the Green New Deal

Today the Senate will vote on the #GreenNewDeal. We must protect the environment, but the #GND is the wrong approach. Technology has helped US #energy-related carbon emissions fall faster than any other nation.

We don’t need a $93T price tag and we don’t need to ban cows. pic.twitter.com/btEkG97Tom

— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) March 26, 2019