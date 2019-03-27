Dusty Johnson on the Green New Deal

Today the Senate will vote on the #GreenNewDeal. We must protect the environment, but the #GND is the wrong approach. Technology has helped US #energy-related carbon emissions fall faster than any other nation.
We don’t need a $93T price tag and we don’t need to ban cows. pic.twitter.com/btEkG97Tom
— Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) March 26, 2019
Why isn’t he talking about his vote to override the presidential veto.
Cattle do protect the environment. They eat grass and their fecal and gaseous by products are needed by grass to grow.
No new technology or government intervention is needed, it already is a symbiotic relationship and 100% natural.
Whew ! Sounds like he has a good handle on this one. Others, not so much…
Mr. Johnson, please highlight the text in the bill that would ban cows. I’ll wait….