Dusty Johnson passes on acknowledging 2% or 4%, has nice comments about Gov. Rhoden

The Dakota Scout is writing today on Congressman Dusty Johnson’s entrance into the Governor’s race, as the front runner in state polling on the contest didn’t acknowledge those at the bottom of the polls, but reportedly had nice comments for the man who would be his main rival for the office, current Governor Larry Rhoden:

“I love this state,” he said in an interview with The Dakota Scout. “I think the next 20 years could be South Dakota’s best, but it’s not inevitable. I think we need a real plan. I think we need real leadership, and I’m excited to pull together that plan and pull together that team.”

and..

A spokesman for the Doeden campaign said it would issue a statement following Johnson’s announcement.

In a statement to The Dakota Scout, Hansen said his campaign represented the biggest conservative fighters on the biggest issues faced in the state.

and..

Johnson declined to address his potential opponents, other than saying he gets along well with Rhoden.

“I think a lot of things are going well in South Dakota, and I know there are some candidates that the premise of their campaign is attacking where South Dakota is at right now. That’s not me,” Johnson said. “I know South Dakota’s got challenges. I know we can do better, but South Dakota is pretty well run. Pretty gosh darn well run.”