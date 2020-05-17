Dusty Johnson posts the first commercial of the Congressional race

From Facebook, Dusty Johnson has posted what appears to be the first 30 second commercial of the 2020 US House Republican Primary.

    1. Anonymous

      Agreed. Poor ad.

      We all know he works hard and everyone would have gladly said so without being asked.

      Wish others would have said so.

  3. Anonymous

    Keep it humble! Most people recoil from this persona of arrogance. It’s not inspiring to voters. Fail

  4. Anonymous

    Between this and the coin flip video it’s pretty clear what his press team is pushing doesn’t work for him.

