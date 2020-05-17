Dusty Johnson posts the first commercial of the Congressional race Posted on May 17, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 6 Comments ↓ From Facebook, Dusty Johnson has posted what appears to be the first 30 second commercial of the 2020 US House Republican Primary. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
It would have been better if other people said he worked hard.. instead of him
Agreed. Poor ad.
We all know he works hard and everyone would have gladly said so without being asked.
Wish others would have said so.
L&S shouldn’t make DJ have to plug himself.
The guy is a machine.
Keep it humble! Most people recoil from this persona of arrogance. It’s not inspiring to voters. Fail
Between this and the coin flip video it’s pretty clear what his press team is pushing doesn’t work for him.
Fire L&S!