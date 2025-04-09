Dusty Johnson Raises Over $1 Million in First Quarter

Mitchell, S.D. – Today, Congressman Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that hundreds of South Dakotans from 50 communities helped him raise more than $1 million in the first quarter. This record-breaking quarter leaves Johnson with $6.8 million cash-on-hand across his campaign committees. More than 80% of the individual donations to Johnson’s committees came from South Dakota citizens.

“I’m honored by the support we have received,” said Johnson. “Clearly, folks are excited about our progress securing the border, standing up to China, and advancing conservative policies. I’m a workhorse, not a showhorse, and I’ll continue to roll up my sleeves and deliver for South Dakota.”

Johnson’s fundraising entities include Friends of Dusty Johnson (campaign committee), Dakota Leadership PAC (federal) and Dusty PAC (state). Detailed campaign finance reports will be filed and available in advance of due dates for the respective committees.

