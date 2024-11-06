Dusty Johnson Secures Landslide Victory!

Sioux Falls, S.D. – Tonight, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) secured a fourth term for South Dakota’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“South Dakotans recognize I work hard and get things done,” said Johnson. “I’m proud of the accomplishments we’ve had the past six years, but we can’t take our foot off the gas. We must continue to work on strengthening our border, getting our nation’s fiscal house in order, and standing up to China. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and take this workhorse mentality back to Washington.”

During his time in Congress, Johnson has:

Voted 90 times for strong border security policies.

Received an A+ rating from the NRA and has a 100% score from the National Right to Life.

Championed 19 bills that have been signed into law.

Voted against more than $13 trillion in wasteful spending since 2021.

Been named the most effective House Republican on agriculture issues and was named the 14th most effective lawmaker overall out of 222 House Republicans.

Received the Congressional Management Foundation’s Democracy Award for Transparency and Accountability (2021) and Outstanding Constituent Service (2023).

