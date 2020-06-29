Dusty Johnson standing up for Mt. Rushmore on Fox News today!

Congressman Dusty Johnson was featured on FOX News today for standing up for Mt. Rushmore. Check it out here, from Facebook:

    1. Anonymous

      What a small, small person you are. Didn’t you know it was the Democrat party that fought to keep segregation and founded the KKK? Can’t you come up with something original, Trump-hater?

  2. Anonymous

    Is Kristi cool with Russian bounties on American heads as well? Because in my view, anyone who still supports the impeached P grabber has soldier blood on their hands. Simple as that.

    1. Anonymous

      More left-wing, unsupported talking points. I support the President, but I don’t have soldiers’ blood on my hands, simple as that.

      Did you say anything about Obummer abandoning the embassy in Libya? Probably not.

  3. Anonymous

    Why is Dusty mugging for cheap political points with this crap? He doesn’t have an opponent this cycle. It’s telling that both he and Kristi have made zero attempt to dialogue with, much less listen to Oceti Sakowin on this issue.

  4. Anon

    I might be able to get behind this feel-good bill if it were expanded to protect other national monuments like Bears Den or Grand Staircase-Escalante that Dear Leader has already attacked. The facts are: Mt. Rushmore is already protected from vandalism and criminal acts; any enactment of legislation such as this just further divides us because it’s only a dog whistle to his base; this bill taken to the extreme makes it illegal to fill or repair a structural crack in the carving; and there is virtually no chance of a Congress or real president proposing use of federal money to “remove” any of the 4 faces up there because of their importance to the United States. No One says those 4 men were perfect, rather these progressives all had a part in creating this country or making it better.

