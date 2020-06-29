Dusty Johnson standing up for Mt. Rushmore on Fox News today! Posted on June 29, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 6 Comments ↓ Congressman Dusty Johnson was featured on FOX News today for standing up for Mt. Rushmore. Check it out here, from Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
We know Donnie won’t wear a mask when he visits but will he wear his hood?
What a small, small person you are. Didn’t you know it was the Democrat party that fought to keep segregation and founded the KKK? Can’t you come up with something original, Trump-hater?
Is Kristi cool with Russian bounties on American heads as well? Because in my view, anyone who still supports the impeached P grabber has soldier blood on their hands. Simple as that.
More left-wing, unsupported talking points. I support the President, but I don’t have soldiers’ blood on my hands, simple as that.
Did you say anything about Obummer abandoning the embassy in Libya? Probably not.
Why is Dusty mugging for cheap political points with this crap? He doesn’t have an opponent this cycle. It’s telling that both he and Kristi have made zero attempt to dialogue with, much less listen to Oceti Sakowin on this issue.
I might be able to get behind this feel-good bill if it were expanded to protect other national monuments like Bears Den or Grand Staircase-Escalante that Dear Leader has already attacked. The facts are: Mt. Rushmore is already protected from vandalism and criminal acts; any enactment of legislation such as this just further divides us because it’s only a dog whistle to his base; this bill taken to the extreme makes it illegal to fill or repair a structural crack in the carving; and there is virtually no chance of a Congress or real president proposing use of federal money to “remove” any of the 4 faces up there because of their importance to the United States. No One says those 4 men were perfect, rather these progressives all had a part in creating this country or making it better.