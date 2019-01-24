Dusty Johnson talks about his post on the Ag Committee Posted on January 23, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
You’ll be great on this Committee Dusty, look forward to seeing you become a great Congressman!
How long before he gives this up for Ways and Means?
Good news!
The House Committee on Ag is an important group; Dusty will serve with honor and distinction. He possesses the knowledge, energy, and character to make a difference in D.C. — setting aside political grudges & partisan score-keeping to solve actual problems. We’re rooting for him.
Extremely bright guy. I am glad to see him out in DC representing us.