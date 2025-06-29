Dusty Johnson to Make Political Announcement in Sioux Falls, Rapid City on Monday

Johnson to Make Political Announcement in Sioux Falls, Rapid City on Monday

Sioux Falls, S.D. – On Monday, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) will make a political announcement in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

What:    Sioux Falls Announcement
When:   Monday, June 30, 12:00 PM CT; doors open at 11:30 AM CT
Where:  Canopy by Hilton Sioux Falls Downtown

What:    Rapid City Announcement
When:   Monday, June 30, 5:00 PM MT
Where:  David Lust Accelerator

