Dusty Johnson to refuse Congressional paycheck as shutdown drags on

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

From KELOLAND, Congressman-elect Dusty Johnson rings in the new year by announcing he will not be taking a paycheck as the government shut down continues:

Johnson added, “I have been talking with legislative leadership about the prospects for ending the partial shutdown, but I wouldn’t want to speculate on timing. I think it’s fair to say a deal is not imminent.”

and…

“It’s embarrassing the shutdown has lasted this long,” Johnson wrote. He added, “As a new member of Congress, I won’t have substantial power to directly affect negotiations, but I will continue to raise my voice whenever doing so can be productive.

“Turning down my congressional paycheck is one way I can show congressional leadership and voters I’m serious,” Johnson wrote. 

Read it all here.

One Reply to “Dusty Johnson to refuse Congressional paycheck as shutdown drags on”

  1. Larry

    Dusty turns down his paycheck during shutdown…while Sutton continues to seek donations after losing…

    Think about that a minute

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.