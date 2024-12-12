Dusty Johnson Votes to End Woke Policies, Strengthen Military, Get Tough on China

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House passed the annual defense package, which included two provisions led by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.). The bill provides a substantial pay raise to troops, ends politically woke policies, strengthens America’s military, and gets tough on China. Johnson voted to pass the bill.

“Politically ‘woke’ culture has infiltrated our military, but this bill puts an end to some of those policies like paying for gender transition treatments for youth,” said Johnson. “I’m glad my provisions to hold China accountable, support our B-21 bombers, and strengthen the Second Amendment were included. Passing the annual defense package is critical to strengthening our military and giving the Department of Defense the resources they need to project a strong military abroad—and stay focused on lethality. Our servicemembers deserve the investment this bill provides.”

The defense package restores the focus of our military on lethality by banning the Department of Defense from providing gender transition treatments for minors and promoting Critical Race Theory in the military and in classrooms. The bill also prohibits the DoD from instituting a Military Green New Deal, which would force servicemembers and employees to use electric vehicles for official travel and would give preference to weapons with lower climate impacts.

The bill includes Johnson’s provision to hold China accountable for their unfair shipping practices. The Shanghai Shipping Exchange has been using anti-competitive market practices to benefit China’s economy, instead of employing fairness in the global shipping market.

It also includes a provision championed by Johnson to modernize Proof of Delivery (POD) notifications for certain firearm transfers. Over the past year, the U.S. Postal Service has caused delays confirming the necessary POD for these transfers. Johnson worked on a provision to allow electronic notifications as an alternative, and quicker, confirmation process for law enforcement officers who chose that method.

This year marks the 64th consecutive year of passing the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Fiscal Year 2025 annual defense package will:

Provide over $2 billion for B-21 procurement and $282 million for B-21 construction projects to prepare Ellsworth for the Raider’s arrival.

Secure $177 million for Ellsworth Air Force Base projects.

Boost pay by nearly 15% for junior enlisted service members.

Fully support the deployment of National Guard at the southwest border.

Prevent Chinese espionage in our military, supply chains, and research institutions.

Protect our ally in the Middle East, Israel.

Help bolster Taiwan’s defense and support Indo-Pacific allies.

Save $31 billion by cutting inefficient programs, obsolete weapons, and bloated Pentagon bureaucracy.

Cut $4 billion in programs that do not meet requirements.

Require promotions to be based on merit.

Prohibit contracting with advertising firms that blacklist conservative news sources.

Permanently ban transgender medical treatment for minors.

###