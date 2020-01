Dusty Johnson had a pretty good 4th quarter for fundraising to end 2019:

Dusty Johnson 2019 EOY Report – 202001299182371361 by Pat Powers on Scribd

$193,576 raised, to which Dusty added $52,935 from another committee to total $248,072. $61,147 spent, and he ends the year with $614,976 cash on hand before his primary opponent even thought of taking her petitions out.

That’s not shabby. Not shabby at all.