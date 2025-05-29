This made me laugh.
Apparently Hannah Determan, the Director of the Free-dumb caucus, and the person behind the effort to shoot down planes with jet vapor trails is hosting a forum on “education reform,” featuring State Rep’s Dylan Jordan and Phil Jensen.
I would venture this is a similar effort to blow up public education in South Dakota much like she was advocating for legislation to shoot down planes, featuring two of the state’s most anti-education legislators that consume oxygen on the House legislative floor.
Yes. This is the same Phil Jensen who was stripped of being Education vice-chair during session, only because House Leadership lacked the will to remove him from the committee entirely.
When you’re tapping those guys to improve education in the state, I really doubt Hanna Determan’s definition of improvement matches the definition contained in anyone’s dictionary.
6 thoughts on “Dylan Jordan & Phil Jensen featured at forum on Education. I’m guessing to drive a stake through it’s heart?”
Arguably the two dumbest legislators in the 2025 session.,
*Inarguably
^5
This would be like two foxes holding a symposium on the best way to protect a chicken coop.
Who would like to wager these two will end up being Doedites verses Hansen/Lemmings in the race to the bottom?
I’ve heard Phil is a Doedite.