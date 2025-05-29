Dylan Jordan & Phil Jensen featured at forum on Education. I’m guessing to drive a stake through it’s heart?

This made me laugh.

Apparently Hannah Determan, the Director of the Free-dumb caucus, and the person behind the effort to shoot down planes with jet vapor trails is hosting a forum on “education reform,” featuring State Rep’s Dylan Jordan and Phil Jensen.

I would venture this is a similar effort to blow up public education in South Dakota much like she was advocating for legislation to shoot down planes, featuring two of the state’s most anti-education legislators that consume oxygen on the House legislative floor.

Yes. This is the same Phil Jensen who was stripped of being Education vice-chair during session, only because House Leadership lacked the will to remove him from the committee entirely.

When you’re tapping those guys to improve education in the state, I really doubt Hanna Determan’s definition of improvement matches the definition contained in anyone’s dictionary.