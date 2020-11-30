East Coast Journalists apparently “hate us, because they ain’t us.” South Dakota that is.

According to the American Institute for Economic Research, some of the negative press coming at South Dakota from some journalists over COVID might be.. because we don’t really care what east coast journalists say about South Dakota:
What’s driving the anti-Dakotas vendetta is that the mainstream media overwhelmingly support authoritarian measures and governors of both states have resisted them.
“Unlike other states, South and North Dakota never fully closed down,” as the leftist Vox put it in its article “Why North And South Dakota Are Suffering The Worst Covid-19 Epidemics In The U.S.” Hence the alleged direct correlation between cases and gross irresponsibility in not mandating curfews, masks in the bathtub, and so on. Except … while South Dakota did indeed rank first in relaxed rules as of last month, North Dakota ranked ninth according to the tracking service Wallethub.
and..
The flip side of all this is that if light lockdown governors are reviled, then the totalitarian ones must be celebrated. And they are. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo earlier this year ordered Covid-19 patients to be placed into nursing facilities, then lied about it. And no, the mainstream media did not let him off the hook. As a result, as many as 6,600 people in those facilities died – many times more than the official total for the Dakotas. Yet the good governor has just received a special Emmy Award “in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic.”
In other words, the more orders you issue the more of a hero you are. Is it any wonder that the only award being given the Dakota governors is the wrong side of the cat o’ nine tails?
Noem will face the true test soon .. we are watching closely.
It is not acceptable to run a de facto shutdown through municipal leadership.
The governor needs to lift her executive order and create another one that clarifies that The State of South Dakota will sue the pants off any entity trying to lock down and mandate masks outside of federal Martial Law. If there is a real virus, I’ll wear a respirator and goggles. Otherwise, dispense with the theatrics.
We’re pulling for you, Governor!
Let me clarify – by “real virus” I meant “real medical viral crisis above and beyond what we face every year”
The more plans fail, the more planners plan.
We put infected patients back into nursing homes. When hospital beds are needed for more serious cases, where else do you put them? The street? They don’t have a home and most don’t have family who can give them the care they need. Back to the nursing home they go.
Hmmmm. SD has an increase in China Flu. So does North Dakota. So does Iowa. But wait! So does Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. All of those states have draconian measures in effect and have essentially shut down their economies. Could it be the increases in the China Flu have more to do with being regional and perhaps weather? I read somewhere covid viruses tend to retract in the summer and return when it gets cool out. It also seems to me that some of those eastern states are having an increase.
Somebody is going to need to run against her in the primary. Otherwise we are going to have Governor Sutton.