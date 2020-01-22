Elective Sex Change Ban for minors (House Bill 1057) passes committee on a 8-5 vote

After being amended, House Bill 1057, the bill that bans doctors from performing elective sex change procedures on minors has been passed out of House State Affairs Committee on a vote of 8-5 on an amended basis.

If I caught it correctly, during the committee, the bill was amended down from a felony to a Class 1 misdemeanor crime, among other changes.

Stay tuned for more on this bill – including how people voted – later today.