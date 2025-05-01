ELEVATE Rapid City issues their pro-business scorecard for 2025 legislative session; Duhamel & Hulse score highest, Freedom Caucusers are anti-business.

Rapid City business group ELEVATE Rapid City released their scorecard of legislators for the 2025 legislative session, and both Senators Helene Duhamel and Amber Hulse receiving glowing 100% scores from the pro-business group.

And at the same time freedom caucus leader Tony Randolph and GOP vice-chair Tina Mulally were cited for voting against business an incredible 82% of the time. Here’s the scorecard:

ELEVATE Rapid City 2025 Legislative Scorecard by Pat Powers on Scribd

Many of Rapid City’s legislators scored well on the business benchmarks set by the group to promote growth. But unfortunately, a certain number were notable for their anti-business stances. I highlighted the turkeys so you can take note:

As noted, Tina Mulally and Tony Randolph were joined by Phil Jensen for voting against business 82% of the time in this scorecard. Heather Baxter was almost as anti-business as they were, voting against business 64% of the time, with anti-business legislator Taffy Howard voting against the businesses in her community 60% of the time – even more than the lone Democrat in Rapid City Nichole Uhre-Balk.

The job creators in the Rapid City community really need to step up and figure out who they want to represent them in Pierre. People who want to support jobs and development, or those who vote against it.