Er…Dumpster Fires for Whitney Raver?

This was just posted in the Sioux Falls Politics Facebook group:

Former Democratic Socialist Congressional wannabe Ellee Spawn has posted an endorsement for Whitney Raver? I guess that’s what can happen after Ellee finally took care of the warrants that have been out for her arrest for months on end.

Nevermind those other things. Shhh…

(I think that’s one of those endorsements I’d slip to the bottom of my website…)