From the Daily Beast, it sounds like politico Paul Erickson is going to be having a stay at the greybar hotel:
Paul Erickson, the former boyfriend of convicted Russian agent Maria Butina, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering, according to a plea agreement filed in a South Dakota federal court Monday afternoon.
In a two-page statement detailing the factual basis for the plea, Erickson said he conned someone only identified as “D.G.” into wiring him $100,000 under the pretense that the money was for a real estate investment in North Dakota. As part of the plea filed in U.S. district court in South Dakota, Erickson admits the money was not for a real estate deal. He also notes that he wired $1,000 of the money to a person called “M.B.”
and…
Erickson was indicted in February on allegations that he ran a criminal scheme from 1996 to 2018 in which he was accused of using a chain of assisted living homes called Compass Care.
Prosecutors alleged that Erickson also defrauded investors through a company called Investing with Dignity that claimed to be “in the business of developing a wheelchair that allowed people to go to the bathroom without being lifted out of the wheelchair.”
This was a fascinating story to follow from the beginning.
Butina is a firearms loving conservative minded girl who pled-out, so who knows if she was truly guilty of being a Russian agent.
One thing we do know, unless she had some sort of strange foot odor thing going, she was out of Paul Erickson’s league.
Paul Erickson – I had no idea he was into mobile bathroom operations .. that said, I’m looking forward to seeing how the Democrats stitch together a conspiracy involving Russia, Trump, and ambulatory poops.
“agent” = lobbying w/ improper paperwork. Very 007. Remember to file those T.P.S. reports, James. But whatever. Sounds like Erickson did worse, conned people & misused funds. Financial fraudsters deserve jail.
I smoke and I know things so don’t believe everything you think.
Whatever’s clever, man.
It’s a great time to be “THE” Cannabis advocate .. looking forward to the next Cannabis update?
I certainly am .. will be a fantastical convergence of information that nobody else can provide.
Stace Nelson represents the most important movements in South Dakota especially JBS and IBS.
I respect Stace Nelson a great deal for what he’s done. In particular, he signs his name to what he posts on The Internet, you deep state critter.
Are you serious??? Stace is the absolute worst at posting anonymous false attacks. Pat has busted him a number of times on this blog. I don’t know any human being that is less worthy of respect.
Human beings less worthy of respect:
1 – Epstein
2 – Schiff
3 – Bolton
4 – Manson
5 – ..
Shall I continue?
Statements in the absolute are rarely defensible.
Just because he doesn’t agree with the existing power structure doesn’t mean he’s a bad person.
In fact, for instance, if more average citizens in Germany had stood up to Hitler, his power structure, the banks that fueled him, and the bad people who incited his ilk (think Hatfields and McCoys), we could have avoided WWII.
Having opposing viewpoints is very important. Most good, new, original ideas are thought to be crazy at first, and nearly always come from the fringes.
It looks like Cory Heidelbugger is getting ready to deep-six me along with Sibson and the other people with larger-than-life voices.
Maybe it’s because you’re posting as my old alias? Sign your name .. you’ll get more respect for standing by your own opinion and criticisms.
Or, if you post as an alias, stay away from personal attacks since posting personal attacks under an alias is shady.