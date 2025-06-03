Erin Tobin: Time to put economic growth back on the menu for South Dakota

Former State Senator Erin Tobin seems like she’s on a mission for South Dakota to serve it’s citizens.

Recently, she was in the news advocating for rural health care, and drawing attention to the availability crisis that many counties face in health care. And this afternoon, she’s pointing out how when the economy booms, it decreases the tax burden that falls to individuals:

“Unfortunately, too many in our legislature are quick to reject ideas they don’t understand. They didn’t do the math. But the math is simple: when we grow the pie, everyone gets a bigger slice. It’s time we elect leaders who get it.“

That sounds like someone who is ready to lead.